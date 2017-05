× 3 injured in Winston-Salem crash; Bridge, one lane of U.S. 52 closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash that closed a bridge and one lane of U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash happened near Germantown Road and the Oak Summit Bridge.

Crews are working to clear the scene. It is unknown how long the road and bridge will be closed.