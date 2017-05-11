Volunteers help clear storm debris in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cleanup is far from over in areas hit by last week storm.

"It's bad through here but its getting better," said Pastor Donald Phillips, with Gethsemane Baptist Church. "It's been extremely tough."

His church was facing estimates of nearly $10,000 to remove trees like the one that fell on Phillips' van. "I called the [NC] Baptist Men yesterday and the guy said I'll have someone there in two hours."

The NC Baptist Men Association helps in cleanup and aiding those affected by natural disasters.

"A lot of people we go to help can't do it," said Jimmy Lawrence, with the NC Baptist Men Association. "We would rather help people ... than they getting hurt doing it ... and it's going to be a while before all this area is cleaned up."

If you need assistance from the NC Baptist Men Association contact them at (336) 394-2530