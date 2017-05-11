UNCG recognized as a top online school for students with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mike Milius never takes for granted the effort it takes getting from point A to point B.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy since birth, he uses two crutches to get around. During his time as a student at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, the 10 minute period between classes was simply not enough time.

He realized online education was a way to make the most of his time at UNCG.

"I would have half of my courses in class, and half online depending on where some of the courses were," Milius said. "With the ability to do things online I had a lot more flexibility."

Milius graduated in 2015, but when recalling certain classes said some online classes were actually more memorable.

"There was really no difference in terms of what was expected of you," he said.

Wade Maki was one of his online professors and will be directing the Bachelor Liberal Studies Program starting next year.

That online program nationally recognized as one of the best for students with disabilities across the country.

The only other school in North Carolina was UNC Wilmington.

Maki says a big part of how they're able to fit individual needs starts at the Office of Accessibility Resources, which identifies the needs and best ways to accommodate individual student needs, and then relays that information to professors without getting into the exact disability.

"We primarily get the question of what we need to do regarding visual and hearing impairments are the most common thing that we face," Maki said.

That includes things like adding captions to embedded videos for students with hearing impairments, giving certain students extra time on deadlines, and other things to make the learning experience more comfortable and customized for each student.