ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Strong storms hit Rockingham County again Thursday night, causing damage and power outages.

As of 10 p.m., more than 600 Duke Energy customers in Rockingham County are without power.

Multiple trees were downed Thursday night, including at least one that fell on a parked car.

No injuries have been reported.

Last Friday, a tornado touched down near Eden, damaging trees and structures.