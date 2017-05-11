× SC mother accused of leaving her kids downtown to have an affair

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of leaving her children downtown as she went to Charlotte to have an affair, WSOC reports.

Police say Intisar Banks left her kids with her fiancé at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Tuesday. When police talked with Banks, she said she was at the hospital, but later admitted she was with another man.

For four hours, officers sat with Banks’ children and bought them dinner while they waited for her to come get them.

When Banks didn’t return by midnight, police put the kids into the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Banks was later arrested on two counts of child neglect.