Person injured in drive-by shooting at Greensboro recreation center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a Greensboro recreation center, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 3:29 p.m. in the parking lot of the Windsor Recreation Center, located at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Danielsen said there were young people playing basketball on an outdoor court nearby at the time of the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.