Water pipe break closes Liberty Plaza Building in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Liberty Plaza Building in downtown Winston-Salem was evacuated Thursday morning after a water pipe broke and spilled water throughout the building.

The break happened around 11:15 a.m. and people inside the building described hearing a loud boom before seeing water running from the ceiling and down the elevator shafts.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

Duke Energy shut off the power to the building and crews are currently accessing the damage.

The building will be closed for the remainder of Thursday and likely Friday.

The cause of the break is unknown.

