North Carolina man accused of strangling two kittens that were found in shallow grave

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina man accused of strangling two kittens faces animal cruelty charges.

WECT reported that Daniel Eligha Knotts, 19, of Wilmington, has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

Wilmington police were called to a home Tuesday night after a 911 call reporting possible animal abuse.

The suspect admitted to arriving officers that he strangled the kittens, which were found buried in a shallow grave in the home’s backyard, according to WECT.

The kittens belonged to a family member of the suspect and someone else reportedly buried the dead kittens.

The suspect has been jailed in New Hanover County under a $5,000 bond.