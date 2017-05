× North Carolina daycare worker accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old girl

RALEIGH, N.C. — A daycare worker in Raleigh is charged with the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to WTVD.

Bruce Rogers, 20, is also charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Raleigh police say it happened at Building Blocks Daycare at the Mount Sinai Holy Church in downtown Raleigh.

The crimes happened between early January and early April, according to court records.