North Carolina couple expecting fifth child parodies ‘Moana’ song in funny viral video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina couple expecting their fifth child has a hilarious new viral video.

Danielle and Jon Murray parodied the song “How Far I’ll Go” from the 2016 Walt Disney movie “Moana” for pregnant women.

Murray said Danielle is now overdue and not sure when the baby is coming. He said they’ve tried everything to get the baby out.

“I wish I could meet this perfect daughter, but I cannot break my water, no matter how hard I try,” Danielle Murray sings in the video.

The Murrays posted the video to Facebook earlier this month and it has more than 17,000 shares and has been viewed more than 1 million times. Jon Murray told FOX8 he is glad the video is connecting with so many people.

The Murrays have produced other viral videos, including one from 2015 where they announced a pregnancy with another couple to a parody of “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon.