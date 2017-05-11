× NC teacher accused of inappropriate contact with several students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 28-year-old North Carolina teacher is accused of inappropriate contact with several students.

Juan Vazquez was arrested on three counts of indecent liberties with a student and three sex acts with a student, WSOC reports. He is an AP English Literature and Composition teacher at South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte.

The school released a statement regarding the incident to parents:

We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with students by a teacher,” South Meck Principal Dr. Maureen Furr said in a statement. “I want to assure you that I am committed to the physical, social and emotional safety of all of our students. Upon learning of the allegations, school leadership and CMS police took immediate action and we will continue to assist law enforcement in any way necessary during this investigation.

Details surrounding the allegations have not been released. The teacher is suspended with pay.

Vazquez has been a teacher at the school since August 2013.