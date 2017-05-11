× NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down

North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber announced he will step down, according to The Wilmington Journal.

Rev. Barber, who was elected in 2005, will step down as state chapter president next month and focus on a national Poor People’s Campaign.

He announced the “transition” in a teleconference on Wednesday.

“In the times in which we live, our country still needs to address the issues of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and militarism, and our national morality,” the 53-year-old said. “We need a moral narrative.”

Even though he is stepping down, Barber is not leaving the civil rights organization and will sit on the national NAACP board.

Learn more about Rev. Barber here.