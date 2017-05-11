× Man dies in fire at Wilkes County golf course

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An employee was killed in a fire at a Wilkes County golf course Thursday morning, according to Wilkes County Chief Deputy David Carson.

At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to Countryside Golf Course located at 607 Spicer Road in Elkin in reference to a fire. Upon arrival, investigators learned the man was killed after the fire broke out in a building that stored golf carts.

It is believed he was fueling the golf carts when the fire happened. At least 20 carts were destroyed.

Foul play is not suspected.