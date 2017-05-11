Man captures massive 16-foot python

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- A Florida snake hunter made quite the impressive catch when he was able to wrestle and eventually wrangle a nearly 17-foot python, WFOR reports.

Licensed python hunter Dusty "The Wildman" Crum caught the massive snake in the Florida Everglades. He is one of 25 snake hunters participating in the South Florida python pilot program, which helps to protect the Everglades and eliminate Burmese pythons from the area, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Participants receive a minimum wage hourly rate with an additional $50 payment for pythons measuring up to four feet. Every additional foot is an extra $25.

“It is like Andre the Giant versus Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania!” he told the station.

The snake, which weighed 130-pounds, netted Crum $375.

The snake was the biggest caught in this year's round of hunting.