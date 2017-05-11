High Point student holds pageant to serve others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Lindsey Lowe is a senior at Westchester Country Day School in High Point.

Lowe is a part of the organization Jack and Jill of America, Inc. The organization helps mold young African American leaders give back through service.

She showcased her talents through a Jabberwock Pageant.

Lowe, who is headed to East Carolina University in the fall, believes that extracurriculars can go a long way.

