High Point brewery is a national champion, literally

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- North Carolina has another national champion.

This one for beer.

Yes, a brand new, tiny brewery in High Point just won several big-time awards at the Great American Beer Festival.

This annual competition in Colorado selects the best beers and breweries in the country.

Winning a medal is very prestigious.

Brown Truck Brewery won four in their first year in business, including Best Light American Lager. They beat out some of the biggest names in the beer industry including Coors Light and Miller Light.

They also won Best Very Small Brewery and Best Brewer.

FOX8 FOODIE Shannon Smith found out how they've been so successful, so quickly.