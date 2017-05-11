Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple’s small family of three grew to 10 on Tuesday after they officially adopted seven siblings.

Josh Clark told his now wife Jessaka on their first date that he wanted 10 kids — and most of them to be adopted, WXIA reports. Several years later, their son Noah was born and they began the adoption process.

In March 2016, Josh received a call that would forever change the life of 10 people.

“When he got off the phone, he said to me, ‘What do you think about seven?,” Jessaka said. “I said, ‘A 7-year-old?’ He said, ‘Well, there is a 7-year-old, but no… seven children.'”

The couple met the children, whom they nicknamed the “Super Seven,” at the end of the month and they moved into their home at the end of August 2016.

After nine months, the adoption became official.

To celebrate the occasion, Noah held a sign in court that read, “I was an only child for 1,426 days. But today, May 9, 2017, I became a little brother.”

“It is not easy. You have to know that you know that you know that God called you to adopt. And you need a lot of support! You will feel the greatest joys! And you will feel the biggest heart breaks. But just like there is pain in labor, at the end, you get a beautiful child… or seven!”