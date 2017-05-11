Elderly couple married for 62 years dies less than 90 minutes apart while holding hands on hospital beds

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – An elderly couple married for 62 years has died less than 90 minutes apart while holding hands on their hospital beds.

CBS46 reported that Tom Ledbetter and Delma Ledbetter died April 21 at a hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas.

“Together for 62 years here on earth and now they will continue to share their love in Heaven,” read a Facebook post showing them holding hands.

The couple’s granddaughter, Stephanie Rutkowske, captured the photo and posted it to her Facebook page.

“My papa and nanny both passed away today holding each other’s hands a little over an hour apart,” she wrote. “What a blessing for them to be able to go together! Thank you for all your prayers!”