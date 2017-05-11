Charges dropped against Jose Charles in July 4 incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charges have been dropped against Jose Charles in the 2016 Fun Fourth Festival incident as part of a plea deal.

As part of the deal, Charles, 16, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of conspiracy to breaking and entering and another count of breaking and entering. The charges were unrelated to the July Fourth event.

Charles received one-year probation and he must wear an electronic ankle monitor for 90 days. If he commits another crime, he must stay at the detention center for 14 days.

The judge believes this will give him an incentive to better himself.

Seven charges were dropped altogether in the plea deal.

BREAKING: July 4th charges dropped against Jose Charles as part of plea deal. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/r8BhQQBVvo — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 11, 2017