ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into Archdale Soda Shop early Thursday morning.

The woman was driving south on North Main Street at 1:09 a.m. when she cut across the road and slammed into the side of the building, police say. She was taken to High Point Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.