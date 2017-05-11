Businesses recovering after Main Street closure in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Traffic on North Main Street is almost back to normal after six months of a half-mile stretch being shut down.

Businesses like Smith Whitley Music at 805 N. Main St. were hit hard.

"Our sales were down 72 percent over the six-month closure," said Tim Fogarty, co-owner of the shop.

The road was shut down from Nov. 2 to April 12 as crews replaced old sewer and water lines.

Less foot traffic due to the road closure forced the shop to close the retail portion of its store.

"With the bills still piling up, we weren't able to keep floating," he said.

Next door, Triad Employment Staffing also took a hit.

"It was almost impossible to direct people here," owner Myra Brown Clodfelter said.

The staffing agency lost about 26 percent of its job placements.

"We lost money,” Clodfelter said. “With a small company, when you go down that much of a percent, it takes a while to come back."

But now that the street is back open, businesses are slowly coming back and celebrating through an event this Saturday called “We Survived the Road Construction.”

“We can celebrate the fact that we're up and running again,” said Angela LeBlanc, co-owner of Pro-Fit Footcare, who organized the event.

Businesses in the Main Street Square shopping center will offer discounts, food and other items as a way to thank their customers for sticking with them.

"A lot of it will be the thank you to loyal customers and folks that made the extra effort to get in here," Clodfelter said.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on May 13 at Main Street Square.