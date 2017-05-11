Betsy DeVos’ speech at historically black college sparks protests, outrage, booing from audience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Education secretary Betsy Devos's commencement address at a historically black college in Florida was mired in audience disruptions Wednesday.

A large part of the student body stood up and turned their backs on Devos as she started to speak, and they booed and tried to shout her down.

The disruptions got so loud a school administrator interrupted her and chided the crowd.

There was also a disruption when she said she would be visiting the gravesite of university founder Mary Mcleod Bethune.

Peaceful protests against Devos' appearance began last week.

Among the gripes -- her now-rescinded statement that founders of historically black colleges and universities were "real pioneers" of school choice.

Devos walked back her comments, conceding the schools were born of racism.