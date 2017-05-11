The 2nd Annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower – donate today!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Best-rated cities for college graduates in NC, Sprint’s 5G network and more

Posted 6:41 am, May 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42AM, May 11, 2017

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the best-rated cities for graduates in North Carolina, Sprint's 5G network and Amazon's patent on drone noise.