× 4 men accused of deliberately damaging roofs during inspections in Davidson, Cabarrus counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – Four North Carolina men are accused of deliberately damaging roofs during inspections in Cabarrus and Davidson counties.

Phillip Brandon Edwards, Mark William Madison, Joel Jayson Smith and Brandon Richard Turner face charges including insurance fraud, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse Edwards, Madison, Smith and Turner of conspiring to defraud and receive insurance payment from United Services Automobile Association by providing false and misleading statements about roofing damages.

Investigators allege Edwards, Madison, Smith and Turner deliberately damaged at least two homes to obtain insurance payment under false pretense.

In 2014 and 2015, the National Insurance Crime Bureau received over 150 referral complaints on potential fraudulent roofing claims in North Carolina.

Complaints primarily consist of damage to shingles and roofing components with claims submitted for wind and hail damage. Other complaints consist of inflated damage and repair costs. These types of claims and complaints continue to rise.

Phillip Brandon Edwards, 33, of Durham; was charged with one count of felony conspiracy in Davidson County. Edwards was arrested on Jan. 26 in Durham County and placed under a $6,000 bond.

Mark William Madison, 33, of York, S.C., was charged with one count each of insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and injury to real property in Cabarrus County. Madison was arrested on April 21 in Cabarrus County and placed under a $3,000 bond.

Joel Jayson Smith, 30, of Durham, was charged with one count each of insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and injury to real property in Davidson County. Smith was arrested on Jan. 25 in Davidson County and placed under a $50,000 bond.

Brandon Richard Turner, 37, of Charlotte, was charged with one count of injury to real property in Davidson County. Turner was arrested on Feb. 4 in Davidson County and placed under a $2,500 bond.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Concord Police Department assisted in the investigation.

“According to the FBI, insurance fraud costs the average family between $400 and $700 per year in the form of increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “Consumer protection is my number one priority and I will continue to fight insurance fraud with your help.”

The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud.

To report suspected fraud, contact the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at http://www.ncdoi.com.