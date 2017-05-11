2-year-old with rare disease becomes pageant queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A 2-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who lives with a rare genetic disease is now a pageant queen.

Ruby Hoffman has been fighting H-ABC, a type of Leukodystrophy, for almost a year now.

Despite the diagnosis, Ruby now holds the crown for Tiny Toddler Miss Pennsylvania.

Her smile can light up a room, and it did just that at the East Coast USA Beauty Pageant where she won every title in the 2-year-old age group, surprising the entire Hoffman family.

"They called her number on stage, and we got up there, and they said, 'Ruby, we just wanted you to know that you won prettiest eyes, prettiest smile, prettiest hair, best dressed,'" said mother Mindy Hoffman.

It's shocking to the Hoffman family because Ruby battles the rare disease, which attacks the brain and worsens over time.

"It is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease. So basically in Ruby's brain, there are two areas that which eventually shrink and cause her to lose all mobility," explained Mindy.

She says the disease is so rare, less than 100 people in the world are diagnosed with it.

"It's really awful, 'cause the things that she's learning to do and the progression she's making -- that will be taken from her," the mother said.

What can't be taken from Ruby? The pageant titles she won, including the biggest surprise of all: being crowned Tiny Toddler Miss Pennsylvania.