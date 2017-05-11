12-year-old girl accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old brother

ORLANDO — A 12-year-old Florida girl accidentally ran over and killed her 2-year-old brother Wednesday evening after she started an SUV in the driveway and it backed over the toddler, according to WKMG.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. when the girl started the Chevrolet Traverse to switch on the air conditioning. The vehicle was then somehow put in reverse and rolled backward, hitting the toddler, who was standing in the driveway.

The boy was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital and then transferred to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he later died.

It is unknown how the vehicle shifted into reverse.

The 12-year-old girl was not injured in the crash.