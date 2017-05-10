Woman’s skin ‘melts off’ after medication error: ‘It felt like I was on fire’

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A medical error caused a 26-year-old Georgia girl’s skin to burn from the inside out, essentially causing her body to “melt.”

In 2014, Khaliah Shaw went to a doctor because she felt depressed and received a prescription for lamotrigine, WXIA reports.

Two weeks after using the medication, blisters broke out all over her body.

“I was in excruciating pain. It felt like I was on fire,” she told the station.

She was eventually diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a rare skin disorder that is usually caused by an allergic reaction to medication or an incorrect dosage.

“It essentially causes your body to burn from the inside out and you pretty much just melt,” Shaw said.

Shaw spent five weeks in a medically induced coma. During that time, her skin slowly peeled off.

Now, she is losing her vision, her sweat glands are gone and her fingernails will never grow back.

Doctors say there is no cure for Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and she could relapse at any moment.

