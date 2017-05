WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for a missing woman, according to a press release.

Mary Magdalene Smith was reported missing from 630 Barbara Jane Avenue on May 03 but was last seen on March 10.

Her last known location was 3810 N. Patterson Avenue.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a Silver Alert had not been issued.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.