Uber driver accused of raping passenger in car and at home after concert

A Florida Uber driver allegedly raped a woman in his car and again at her home after picking up the customer at a music festival, the Miami Herald reported.

The woman ordered an Uber about 2 a.m. Sunday to take her from the festival in West Palm Beach to her home in Jupiter, the Palm Beach Post reported.

That’s when Gary Kitchings, 57, allegedly raped the women before dropping her off at home, where he again raped her. She called police, who quickly identified the man from the Uber information on the woman’s phone.

Kitchings was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary.

“What the rider reported is deeply disturbing,” Uber said in a statement. “The driver has been removed from the app.”