‘The Rock’ for president? Dwayne Johnson considering White House run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed in an interview that a White House run is “a real possibility.”

The actor and former WWE star told GQ that he is considering running for president in 2020.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he told the magazine. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

After thinking about the question, he responded, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

In June 2016, Johnson posted a Washington Post article on Instagram citing his chances if he ran for office.

The post read, in part, “I care DEEPLY about our country… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.”

So, that leaves the question: “The Rock” 2020?