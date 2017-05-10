× Teens help woman kill her husband, their mistress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 44-year-old Maryland woman was sentenced to 60 years in prison after she, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend planned to kill her husband and their live-in mistress in 2015, WJLA reports.

Ann Anastasi was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in December 2016.

On Oct. 5, 2015, police found the bodies of 40-year-old Anthony Anastasi Jr. and 25-year-old Jacqueline Riggs. Ann’s husband Anthony had been fatally shot while Riggs, who was the mistress, was fatally stabbed.

According to police, the three were “romantically involved.”

After Riggs and Anastasi Jr. moved into the basement together, the wife, her 13-year-old daughter and the girl’s boyfriend, 18-year-old Gabriel Struss, planned to kill the husband and mistress.

Struss pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while the teen is facing two counts of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.