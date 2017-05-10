× Teen charged with pointing BB gun at Guilford County school bus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 16-year-old is accused of pointing a BB gun at a school bus as students were boarding Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The teen was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after the bus’ driver reported a juvenile had pointed a BB gun at the school bus on Arbor Drive at 7:20 a.m.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Officers searched the area looking for a person fitting a description provided by witnesses. Less than an hour later, he was found on McConnell Street.

After questioning him, officers developed enough evidence to link him to the incident.

The 16-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.