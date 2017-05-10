× Shots fired into occupied home in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An occupied home in Burlington was sprayed with bullets late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At 10:40 p.m., police went to a home in the 400 block of Avon Avenue in reference to a shooting in an occupied dwelling. Upon arrival, officers learned two men were in the home at the time of the shooting but neither was hurt.

They reported hearing shots coming from the front of the house but did not see a shooter.

Following an investigation, it was determined that a handgun was used and a small car was possibly involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 or call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.