Randolph County EMS needs EMTs

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County Emergency Services is looking for some passionate people to serve on their EMS team.

Randolph County is hiring EMTs, advanced EMTs and paramedics. Right now the county is short about five part-time EMTs.

The current employees can handle the load for now, but they don’t want to get to a point where the shortage of EMTs affects their response time.

“Last year we ran close to 21,000 911 calls,” said Bradley Beck, EMS Operations Major.

Beck has always wanted to have a career where he helps people, “I guess you could say I kind of grew up in it, my parents were always on volunteer fire departments so I always had a desire to be able to help people."

Now Beck is looking for people with that same desire to join him and the others at Randolph County EMS.

The job can often mean long, hard hours, but Beck says the personal rewards are worth it.

“We go to calls where people are having the worst day of their life -- and they’re going to associate us with that worst day in their life -- and we have to try and make that day better,” he said.

If you are interested in a position, contact Randolph County EMS. The deadline is June 2. ​