Program that helps feed Guilford County students expands in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The mission of Out of the Garden Project in Guilford County is to make sure children have enough food to help them successfully through the school day.

Thanks to the High Point Community Foundation, Out of the Garden now has seven drop-off sites in the city.

A member of in-need households in the area line up once a month to get 65 pounds of food.

It may sound like a lot, but Don Milholin, the Executive Director of Out of the Garden, says the food is feeding more people than many realize.

"If it gets you through a half a month, if it gets you just through that last week until you get your paycheck again then you have made a difference," Milholin said.

Recipients get all kinds of food including fresh meat, fruit, and vegetables. They also get pizza, bread and canned items to build up their pantry.

Milholin says the food makes a bigger impact in the community than just filling stomachs.

"We think that kind of the world's goodness is packed into every can of food and when that gets out into the community it's amazing what can happen," he said.