Parent concerned about alleged inappropriate behavior at Lexington City Schools

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington mom is afraid the school system isn’t informing parents about some alleged inappropriate behavior going on.

Kristen Leverette says her son, a junior at Lexington Senior High School, told her he was choked by his baseball coach at an away game last week at North Rowan High School.

“You don't expect him to go to a baseball game and get assaulted, by his coach, by anybody, by any means,” Leverette said.

Leverette says she wasn’t at her son’s game but says other students saw it happen. The argument began after her son refused to give up his cleats to another player.

The Lexington school board attorney, Bradley Hunt, says the baseball coach has been suspended while the system investigates.

Leverette says they should be letting other parents know when things like this are being investigated.

“If it happens to my kid, it's probably happening to another kid,” Leverette said. “I want somebody to know that this happened because there have been incidents where things have been done and nobody knows.”

The school board attorney says the system was investigating another situation between a student and soccer coach who then resigned in early April. Lexington police are investigating that situation and plan to pass along their findings to the district attorney office soon.

Leverette plans to file a police report about her sons situation with the baseball coach. There was some confusion about where to file the report because the game was in another county.