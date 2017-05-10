× Man brutally attacks bingo winner; leaves her with permanent nerve damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman had a winning night at the bingo hall — and then was severely beaten for her winnings, WDRB reported.

Documents obtained by WDRB show that the incident happened on April 8 at 3:30 a.m. Tori Brown, 28, approached the woman, who had won $1,300.

He allegedly walked up to her in her driveway, demanded money and then hit her on the head several times.

The beating left the woman with a brain bleed and permanent nerve damage.

Brown has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.