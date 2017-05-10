× Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 39-year-old Lexington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, according to a press release.

On February 21, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault. After conducting a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, deputies arrested Daniel Gene Little.

Little allegedly forced a sexual act against the child.

He is charged with first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

Little was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond. He has a June 5 court date.