Knives, fireworks, ‘hit list’ found in NC student’s backpack

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina high school student was found Tuesday with multiple knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell and a “hit list” in his book bag, WSOC reports.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Information Sharing and Analysis Center Unit was made aware of the threat from a Canadian law enforcement agency, who said discussions surrounding the incident were posted in a chat room.

The student allegedly intended to stab several classmates and the “hit list” contained nine to 12 names.

Deputies say the stabbing was scheduled for mid-morning and they believe the incident is not related to terrorism.

The suspect is under 16 years old, so his identity is not being released.

The Union County School District released a statement on the incident:

Keeping students safe is always a priority for Union County Public Schools. We are thankful for our partnership with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and want to commend deputies for their immediate response to this matter. We take every threat seriously and staff will continue to work to keep all schools safe. All families at Forest Hills High School have been notified.

The motive is not yet known and charges are forthcoming.

