Hiker found safe after missing 6 days in Montana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FOREST, Ill. -- A 23-year-old woman who had been missing in Montana for six days has been found safe, her family tells WGN.

Madeline Connelly was seen last Thursday when she went for a hike and overnight camp-out with her dog in the Great Bear Wilderness area. The dog was also found alive.

The search began on Saturday. Her car was found, and rescue teams discovered Connelly's footprints, her dog's paw prints and bear tracks.

She was in Montana to see family. She was on her way to Alaska to run a bakery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video