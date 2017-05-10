× Governor Cooper ‘shocked and disappointed’ after NC gets $6.1M in Hurricane Matthew relief

RALEIGH, N.C. — After requesting more than $900 million, the state of North Carolina will receive only $6.1 million from the Trump Administration to go towards Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.

This request is for additional funding, after the state was approved for a $198,553,000 grant from HUD late last year.

In a letter written to Donald Trump and congressional leaders, Gov. Cooper says he is “shocked and disappointed.” The total is less than 1 percent of the resources needed to help communities and families throughout the state, he says.

“Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs,” said Cooper. “Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities. North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve.”

Click here to read the letter.

Cooper’s office also released a list of North Carolina’s federal unmet requests:

Housing Repairs: $166.6 million to help homeowners with repairs, $63.7 million to repair rental housing, and $15.2 million to repair public housing

Housing Elevation: $434 million for buyout, elevation, and reconstruction of 3,962 properties that flooded during Matthew and are at risk for future flooding

Agriculture: $92.6 million to cover losses for farmers not covered by the USDA such as livestock, farm equipment, and feed

Public Facilities: $43 million to repair public facilities and retrofit infrastructure like storm drains and sewer lines to prevent future damage

Small Businesses: $39 million to help 691 small businesses

Health: $37 million to support health and mental health services for storm survivors and to help with repairs to health care facilities, child care centers, and social services agencies