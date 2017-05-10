Dad surprises teen who wouldn’t stop talking in class

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old high school junior in Texas who kept getting in trouble for talking too much in class received quite the surprise when his father decided to take matters into his own hands.

Recently, Bradley Howard has been somewhat of a problem in physics class and getting in trouble for talking too much, according to NBC 5. Throughout the ordeal, Bradley’s teacher has kept in touch with his parents through emailing and phone.

“If you do this again, if we get another note from your teacher, I’m going to come up there and sit with you in class,” said Bradley’s father, also named Brad, to his son.

Several days later, Bradley’s parents received another call regarding his behavior.

On May 5, the teen walked into his physics class and heard, “hello, Bradley.” Unfortunately for Bradley, it was his dad.

“We didn’t tell him anything,” the father told the station. “I was in the classroom sitting beside his chair when he walked in. He didn’t see me at first. Then he was shocked.”

Bradley’s sister Molli Howard posted a photo on Twitter of her dad sitting in class with her brother.

“My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class … dad got another call.”

