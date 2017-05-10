× Coyote attack leaves family dog — and deer — dead on North Carolina man’s lawn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The same pack of coyotes that killed a deer in an Iredell County man’s yard Monday morning next went after his dogs, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.

The attack happened on Old Mill Drive in the western part of the county at about 6 a.m. after David Barringer let out his Dachshunds named Baby and Cracker Jack.

In less than 60 seconds, the attack happened, the newspaper reports.

Barringer found 9-year-old Baby dead on his front lawn next to a small deer carcass while 10-month-old Cracker Jack was being chased by the coyotes.

Barringer said he remembered some advice from a neighbor and yelled and chased after the coyotes, causing them to scatter. He said Cracker Jack was scared but relatively unharmed.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Sgt. Ron Robertson told the Record & Landmark a coyote probably attacked the dog because it was protecting the deer carcass it planned to feed its pups with.

Robertson said coyotes can’t distinguish between small domestic pets and small wildlife that might pose a threat to their food.

Barringer said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Two years ago, coyotes killed another one of his dogs, also a Dachshund.