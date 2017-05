Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- This edition of Roy's Folks focuses on Bob Timberlake’s new book.

It has been 40 years since he teamed up with Charles Kuralt on his first book and the new book is a culmination of his life and career so far.

He says he certainly hopes it’s not his last book.

You can find the book at the Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington.