Woman sentenced after her 6-year-old son beat his newborn sister to death

LARGO, Fla. — A 62-year-old Florida woman was sentenced Monday after her 6-year-old son killed a newborn girl she gave birth to as a result of artificial insemination.

Katheleen Steele was given five years’ probation after she left the 13-day-old girl unattended in her van with her two sons, WFLA reports.

While alone in the van, the girl started crying, so the 6-year-old took her from the car seat, shook her and slammed her head against the ceiling. She suffered severe head trauma and had multiple skull fractures, an autopsy report shows.

The boy was not charged and the children were taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.