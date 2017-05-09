Woman gives warning to home intruder: ‘I’m locked and loaded’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY, Texas -- A frustrated Texas mother took to social media after coming face-to-face with a would-be burglar in her own home last week, WFAA reports.

On May 4, Maria Luce was getting ready for house guests when she caught someone breaking into her home. No one was injured, but the event left the family unsettled.

Several hours later, Luce posted a video warning on Facebook with a loaded shotgun.

"We are locked and loaded. And WILL use it. This. Is. NO. GAME. To the young teenager that broke into our home this afternoon in broad daylight-NOW you have committed a FELONY," she wrote in the post, in part. "And I want to THANK YOU for leaving your fingerprints EVERYWHERE for the fine McKinney Police Department. They have all of your prints."

Luce thinks the burglar was after pricey Kanye West shoes called YEEZYs her son sells and trades online. He had posted a new pair on social media just before the break-in.

"By the time he walks into school on Monday most of the school knows he's got 5 pairs of shoes," Mark Luce told the station.

Luce said she's received criticism for the video, but would do anything to protect her family.

"You come face to mask with an intruder in your home, with your children upstairs, and you tell me what you would do? I don't regret one bit what I did and I will protect my family and children to the nth degree," she said.