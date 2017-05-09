× Woman charged after 2 children found in dog-kennel like conditions

SHREWSBURY, W.Va. — A woman has been arrested after two children were found living in dog-kennel like conditions, WOWK reports.

Kristal Richard, 33, of Shrewsbury, is charged with two counts of child neglect creating the risk of injury.

Law enforcement searched Richard’s home after an anonymous tip and found a 4-foot by 6-foot plywood enclosure that a 2-year-old juvenile was inside nude.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WOWK, an officer said it appeared as if the child was living in a kennel for an animal.

A second child, 5, was found in another box that was slightly larger, also nude.

In the second box, urine and fecal matter was on the walls.

The children were taken by Child Protective Services.

Richards was placed in jail under a $10,000 bond.