SC bus driver evacuates 56 students in less than a minute after massive fire

DUNCAN, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver was able to rescue all 56 students on board her bus Tuesday morning after a large fire broke out, WHNS reports.

The bus caught fire around 7 a.m. in Duncan, South Carolina. Two students seated at the rear of the bus noticed the smoke and quickly notified the driver.

It is not known what started the fire, but officials say the driver, identified as Teresa Stroble, handled the situation perfectly.

“She did exactly as trained, reacted quickly and got all kids off the bus safely,” said Spartanburg County School District spokesperson Melissa Robinette. “Luckily, no one was injured.”

The students were later loaded on another bus and taken to school.