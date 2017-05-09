Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks IDs of persons of interest

STOKESDALE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of two men believed to be connected with multiple crimes, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a surveillance image taken at the Carolina Marina on April 30 at about 6:30 a.m.

The two men are believed to be persons of interest in several crimes that occurred there including property damage, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.