× ‘Rob & Big’ star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin dead at 45

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who starred on MTV’s hit show “Rob and Big,” has died, TMZ reports.

Boykin’s representative told TMZ that Boykin died on Tuesday morning. No official cause of death has been released.

Boykin was Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on “Rob and Big,” which ran from 2006-2008, and was also on MTV’s “Fantasy Factory.”

Before he was a TV star, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy, according to TMZ. He is survived by a 9-year-old daughter.

Boykin was 45 years old.